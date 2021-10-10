Madonna & Jon Batiste Lead Impromptu, Late Night Singalong On New York City Streets

Individuals on the streets of New York's Harlem were treated to an exciting experience at 2 am on Saturday as Madonna and Jon Batiste began a singalong of a popular and much-loved number. The singalong began in the basement of an eatery called Red Rooster, where Madonna, Batiste and his band took the stage to perform some of her hits from her chart-topping Madame X album. This was in honour of the release of her Madame X concert film on Paramount+, which was released on the platform on October 8.

Madonna and Jon Batiste gave the night owls in New York a treat at 2 AM on Saturday after they broke into song and began a singalong of Like a Prayer. The singalong began at the Red Rooster and the audience members included Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, Aquaria, Drace Race winner, Dyllon Burnside from Pose, and Jose Gutierez. Madonna then led the audience to the streets, where she and Jon Batiste began the impromptu singalong.

Billboard reported that the streets were empty at the late night hour and there was not much traffic either, giving Madonna the perfect opportunity to sing for her fans. The publication reported that a man and woman who had been passing by in their car, saw a crowd around the singers and realised what was happening. They immediately stopped their car in the middle of the street and jumped out to join the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, a little later the gang was reminded that they were in New York City when they stopped outside St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and a driver honked at them for slowing down the traffic.

Watch the trailer of Madonna's Madame X concert film here:

Known for hits including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Material Girl, Take A Bow, and many more, Madonna was recently in the news after she opened the MTV Music Awards. At the event, she took the opportunity to reminisce about the past and recalled her journey to stardom. She opened up about how terrified she was when she first came to New York with only $35. The 63-year-old also celebrated her 40-year-long career in the music industry and MTV. Madonna also uncovered the trailer of the recently released concert film Madame X.

