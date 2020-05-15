Madonna Shares Pictures From Her Stem Treatment For Knee Injury; Says 'Road To Recovery'

Pop Diva Madonna recently revealed that she will undergo a regenerative treatment in a bid to relieve pain in her knee, following a surgery. The singer made the announcement in a post on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, which included two pictures of herself dressed in a black outfit. Recently, Madonna shared the pictures of her 'road to recovery' from the knee injury. Read more details.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases In Pak Cross Over 36,000, PM Says Country More Vulnerable To Poverty, Hunger

Madonna took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Stem Treatment for her recent knee injury. Madonna shared the picture of the blood being processed in an insulin injection. The singer also showed a photo of the injured area after an early reporting cartilage tear in her knees. Due to the knee injury, Madonna had to cancel several shows, including her recent Madame X Tour. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Also Read | World Champions England Set To Start Practice Under Strict Protocols Amid Coronavirus Fear

The singer's Coronavirus news

This comes after Madonna revealed that she was tested positive for the Covid-19 antibodies, by sharing the news in the 14th edition of her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram TV. During the chat, the singer mentioned that when a person gets tested positive for antibodies it means that he/she had the inactive virus in the body. Adding to the same, Madonna revealed that she was sick at the end of her tour in Paris over seven weeks ago, along with many other artists in the show. Furthermore, the singer added that she and her team thought that they were caught up with some bad flu. Take a look at the post shared by Madonna:

Also Read | Global Death Toll Due To Coronavirus Tops 300,000 With 4.43 Million Cases Worldwide

In the recent past, Madonna took to her Instagram handle to announce her partnership with Microsoft’s Bill Gates. The singer announced that she will be donating $1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations’ Therapeutics Accelerator program, which aims to find a drug to cure or treat COVID-19.

Also Read | World Champions England Set To Start Practice Under Strict Protocols Amid Coronavirus Fear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.