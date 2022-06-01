Mamata Banerjee Condoles Singer KK's 'untimely Demise', Says 'requisite Support Given'

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled the untimely demise of renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. From Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan to Yaaron, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, gave some of the soul-stirring songs in his illustrious career. The 53-year-old singer who passed away in Kolkata left a deep void in the hearts of his fans that can never be filled.

“The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, expressing deep condolences to the musician's family and fans across the world.

KK breathed his last on Tuesday after falling ill during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in south Kolkata. He was 53 years old.

KK is suspected to have died of heart failure and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him."

Politicians mourn KK's untimely demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other eminent political leaders condoled KK's demise on Twitter while calling it a 'huge loss to Indian music.' PM Modi said KK will always be remembered through his songs that reflected a wide range of emotions.

Stating that the singer would always be remembered through his 'gifted voice', Amit Shah wrote, "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti."

Followed by Shah was Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who expressed his grief while sending heartfelt condolences to the family of the late singer. The office of the Vice President tweeted, “Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK’s demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!”