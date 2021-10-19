'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame Yohani To Drop Hindi Version Of Sri Lankan Song For 'Thank God'

Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani who has taken the Internet by storm with her viral blockbuster track Manike Mage Hithe is all set for her track's Hindi version. The singer’s chartbuster song is set to make its exciting Bollywood debut in Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria's much-awaited film Thank God. The film stars an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh.

A special Hindi version of the song will be part of the film which will see a theatrical release next year. Unlike any of Indra Kumar's previous blockbusters, the upcoming flick, Thank God will be a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end which will connect with families and be relatable in today's world. Apart from the amazing storyline, another exciting news of Yohani’s hit track making a Hindi debut has left the fans enchanted. The song will be composed by Tanishk & the lyrics are being penned by Rashmi Virag.

Confirming the news about the collaboration, director Indra Kumar issued a statement and said, "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited about this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. Thank God is a unique slice of life comedy, and I and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!"

Yohani who has been receiving love and appreciation from the people for the song is elated to be a part of the project. "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon,” she said.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

IMAGE: Twitter/TaranAdarsh/Instagram/@yohanimusic