South Asian stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and others have been bringing fame to the country with their craft. The list of stars got expanded with the inclusion of musician Maryanne J George who recently stunned fans at the Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet. The American singer walked the red carpet in an Indian designer’s outfit that just left the fans in awe.

After singer Cardi B wore Gaurav Gupta designed ensemble for her music video, this time Maryanne grabbed attention on social media after she brought forth her South-Asian heritage on the red carpet surprising the fans and the stars present.

Maryanne J George highlights Indian culture in Masaba Gupta ensemble

For her red carpet presence, the singer picked out a saree by ace designer Masaba Gupta from her House of Masaba line. The black and gold printed number featured Gupta's motifs which included birds and flowers in gold over the black material which bore a pink hem on the pallu. This was draped over a full-sleeve high-neck blouse.

The singer completed her desi look with a simple gold necklace and her hair pulled back into a center-parted sleek bun. She simply accesorised her look in black block heels that just added the perfect charm. In the viral pictures, the singer can be seen posing with her entire team while holding the first time Grammy win.

After she posted pictures on Instagram and tagged Masa Gupta, the designer-actor was quick to comment with several red heart-shaped emoticons. She shared a group picture after the Grammy win and wrote, “First Grammy win for the @maverickcitymusic fam. dreams we didn’t even know would be possible. but GOD…”

George is also a member of the Maverick City Music collective. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the release of her debut extended play, Not Just Stories, via Tribl Records. Not Just Stories debuted at number twelve on the Top Christian Albums Chart and number three on the Top Gospel Albums Chart in the United States. This year, the singer's team won the 64th Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement.

IMAGE: Instagram/maryannejgeorge