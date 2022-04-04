Grammy Awards Highlights: Lady Gaga Kisses BTS' V, Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account & More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, which recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the past year, running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The prestigious Award ceremony was definitely a memorable one and there is proof of it. From Lady Gaga kissing BTS' V to Cardi B deleting her Twitter account, here are all the big highlights of Grammy Awards 2022 event.

BTS' V gets a kiss from iconic Lady Gaga

The Bangton Boys attended Grammy Awards 2022 and among all the members, V, who is considered the social butterfly, had some best moments with other celebs. V met iconic Lady Gaga who hugged the BTS star and planted a kiss on his cheeks. The moment was immediately captured on camera which surfaced online in a go. BTS took to VLive where V said, ''A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot.''

Cardi B deletes her Twitter account

American rapper Cardi B opted not to attend the Grammys 2022 event. Cardi B was nominated for Best Rap Performance for Up but unfortunately lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar for their song Family Ties. Her decision did not go well with some users as they criticised her for not attending the award show. Before she deactivated her account, she wrote, “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f****n dumba** fan base. You got the slow dumba***s dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f*** ? When the f*** I hinted I was going ?just f****** stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself. (sic).”

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab becomes the first-ever female Pakistani Grammy Awards winner

Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab has won a Grammy Award for her song "Mohabbat" in the best global music performance category at Hollywood's biggest music awards night. According to the Recording Academy, with the feat, the 37-year-old singer-composer has become the "first-ever female Pakistani GRAMMY winner."

Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her 3 Grammy Awards

The music sensation, Olivia Rodrigo, looked stunning as she donned an optical-illusion dress embellished with hot-pink crystals. After receiving the awards, the 19-year-old Californian artist went backstage to speak to reporters. While she was speaking to the media, one of her three Grammy trophies slipped from her hand and fell, breaking into two pieces.

Selena Gomez's absence from the Award night

Selena Gomez was up for her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. The singer didn't end up attending the prestigious ceremony. The singer lost to Alex Cuba in the Best Latin Pop Album category.

Trevor Noah's joke on Will Smith's smack

After entering the stage, host Trevor Noah addressed the audience with a joke about Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. While referring to the incident, Noah asked the audience to not think of the Grammys as an award show, adding that it was just a concert where they will be giving out awards, listening to music, dancing, singing, and "keeping people’s names out of our mouths."

Nate Bargatze wears a large black helmet on stage

Nate Bargatze arrived on the Grammys' stage wearing a large black helmet, which invited loud laughter from the audience. Referring to the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock, he joked, "They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts. It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me." Nate continued, "This is stupid, I will take it off," after which he removed his helmet and proceeded to present the award for Best Spoken Word Album.

