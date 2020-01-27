Who Is Mason Ramsey, The Viral Kid Who Performed With Lil Nas X & BTS At Grammys?

Mason Ramsey is an American singer who rose to fame from a viral video of him yodelling Lovesick Blues by Hank Williams at a Walmart. In the same year, he was signed by Big Loud Records. The yodelling sensation has now made it big in the industry. Mason Ramsey has no longer remained Baby Hank Williams as he got to perform a new version of Lil Nas X’s inevitable hit number Old Town Road.

Mason Ramsey donned white jeans, denim jacket and an oversized cowboy hat and was having the best time of his life on the stage with Lil Naz X and BTS. Here are a few facts about the internet sensation.

Mason Ramsey’s 2018 Walmart’s viral performance:

Mason was only 11-years-old when a customer at their local Walmart found him singing the Hank Williams song with his grandfather. He yodelled like a champion and looked cute in his tiny boots and bowtie attire.

After the video went viral, the little kid garnered a huge fan base which included Millie Bobby Brown, The Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber and more. Mason Ramsey later was invited in the famous television sitcom The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also bagged a small place to perform at the Coachella 2018.

The Walmart video wasn’t the first one:

In the year 2017, when Mason was just 10, a video of him singing the classic Hey Good Lookin also went viral. This video was also a massive hit. The video managed to garner over 3.4 million views.

Mason loves Lil Nas X, but Hank Williams is his all-time favourite:

As per reports, Mason started singing to a karaoke machine. In an interview, the viral sensation revealed that his Granddaddy always played Hank Williams in the garage. He said that he heard him so much that he started singing. According to him, it was like jumping in a pool, like one just starts swimming.

