Lil Wayne Teases Fans With A New Song While Shooting A Commercial For US Sports Channel

The popular American rapper Lil Wayne has recently teased a new song. As per reports, this new song will be performed by Lil Wayne in an upcoming commercial of an American sports channel. It is not the first time that the rapper has collaborated with the sports network. Lil Wayne appears regularly to debate about sports on the American Cable network.

However, now it seems that Wayne wants to take this relationship with the sports channel to some other level as he has seemingly shot a new commercial for the network. Recent behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial took social media by storm. In the video, Lil Wayne can be seen performing the song on a stage. A live band is seen giving music to the song. The footage also features Lil Wayne singing the lyrics “Get down or lay down, lay down or stay down, get to the Playoffs, can’t take a day off.”

The American sports channel and Wayne have previously collaborated for multiple projects which includes freestyling over the Sports networks theme song and has also worked with Wale on the First Take promo track called Running Back. This is not the only sports network that the rapper has worked with. He has also written No Mercy which is the theme song of another leading American television channel show. The show is hosted by veteran sports journalist Skip Bayliss.

Lil Wayne was recently a part of a huge controversy. As per reports, he was recently found to be carrying a gun and cocaine in a private jet. The rapper was caught in Miami where he was searched by authorities. The federal agents reportedly received a tip-off about the rapper.

