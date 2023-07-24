Matty Healy Reacts To Malaysia Festival Cancellation After On-stage Kiss With Bandmate

The Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia got cancelled after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy slammed the country for its anti-LGBTQ+ law and kissed his bandmate on the stage. The last two days of the three-day festival were called off following the incident. Now, the singer has reacted to the concert cancellation in his recent Instagram post.

Matty Healy mocks music festival cancellation

The Good Vibes Festival issued a statement on their Instagram handle on Saturday. The organisers apologised for having to cancel the remaining events owing to Healy's "controversial conduct and remarks." As Malaysian government criminalizes homosexual acts, the declaration emphasised the stern stance the government takes against any activity that contests or undercuts the country's laws.

Reacting to the news, Healy shared the statement on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.” Along with the message, the singer shared photos of himself with Roos, the band's bassist, from previous years and an image of a hat placed on a map of Malaysia.

Why was the event called off?

In a viral video from the show, Healy was heard telling the crowd that the band's decision to perform in Malaysia had been a "mistake" because of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The 1975 frontman said, “I do not see the point in inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

He added, "I'm sorry if that offends you, and you're religious," before calling the Malaysian government names with profanities. The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald then approached Healy and the two had a long kiss on the mouth, in opposition to Malaysia's anti-gay laws.