Rina Sawayama Blasts Matty Healy At Concert For Being Racist: I Was Sick And Tired Of...

Rina Sawayama is a Japanese-British singer and actor. She recently expressed her disappointment overThe 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s racist comments. Rina took to the stage at the Glastonbury music festival and made her voice heard. It's important to note that Sawayama and Healy share the same music record label.

3 things you need to know

Rina Sawayama and The 1975 are both signed to UK record label Dirty Hit.

Matty Healy served as director of Dirty Hit Limited, the label’s parent company, from 2018 to April 2023.

Reportedly, Healy still owns the rights to all of Sawayama’s music.

“I’ve had enough”

Introducing the song STFU! during her set at the music festival, Sawayama said, “I wrote this because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough!”

RINA SAWAYAMA CALLING OUT MATTY HEALY LET'S GOO pic.twitter.com/1PMc7rnnpm — Kacper is PROUD OF RINA (@LipaMonae) June 24, 2023

Matty Healy's controversies

Sawayama's comments come in the light of Healy’s confession on a podcast of watching Ghetto Gaggers. Ghetto Gaggers is a line of racially tinged pornographic flicks in which women of colour are allegedly made to submit to white males in subservient poses. The same interview saw the hosts of the programme making racial remarks about rapper Ice Spice calling her a "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady,". They also mockingly simulated Chinese and Hawaiian accents. Healy was also overheard joining in when the hosts made derogatory impressions of Japanese workers in extermination camps.

(The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has courted controversy with his racist behaviour. Image: Twitter)

Months after making the remarks, Healy finally addressed the subject on stage in Auckland in April. He claimed that he had been misunderstood. Offering a rather flimsy apology, The 1975 singer said, “I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”