Megan Thee Stallion Seen With Footballer Lukaku Amidst Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumours

Megan Thee Stallion was recently spotted attending the wedding of Lautaro Martínez of football club Inter Milan, but she was not alone. Megan attended the wedding, which took place in Lake Como, Italy, with Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. Significantly, the two were even snapped holding hands at the event.

Rumours are afloat about the Savage singer’s breakup with American rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine. The speculations around the two parting ways started in February after she unfollowed him on social media. Meghan's appearance with Lukaku seemingly substantiates said rumours. Notably, Romelu Lukaku also came out of a 5-year-long relationship with her girlfriend Sarah Mens. The footballer shares two kids with her one-year-old Jordan and five-year-old Romeo.

In the viral photos, Megan was seen dressed in an olive green, floor-length gown. She paired her outfit with matching gold earrings and a Chanel purse. Romelu, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black T-shirt and a dark grey suit.

Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez's assault trial

Megan Thee Stallion recently won a lawsuit against Canandian rapper-songwriter Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson). The rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan in both feet in 2020, as they were leaving a party in Hollywood Hills together. The jury convicted the 30-year-old guilty of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligently firing a firearm after deliberating for a day.

Three-time Grammy winner Megan was shot many times in both feet, and the bullet fragments are still lodged in her body. She presented evidence of the same at the trial. Further, she claimed that Lanez yelled at her to "dance" as she walked away from the car that they had been in, while he discharged a revolver at the back of her feet. As a result of the widespread circulation of false information about the case, Megan faced online harassment, and accusations that she was lying. Since the trial, Megan has taken a break from social media to shield herself from the vicious trolling.