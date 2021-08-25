Megan Thee Stallion To Release Remix Of BTS' 'Butter': Check Release Date, Timing And More

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to release the BTS Butter remix song. In a recent court hearing, the Grammy-winning singer has been allowed to release the revamped version of the popular BTS song. Earlier, Stallion had alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the song. Read on to know more about Megan Thee Stallion-BTS collab.

Megan Thee Stallion to release the BTS Butter remix on August 27

The news of Butter remix release comes from the South Korean K-pop group, BTS itself. They took to their official Twitter handle and shared the joyful news with fans. The group tweeted, "#BTS #방탄소년단 Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion). 2021.08.27. 1PM (KST) | 12AM (ET) #BTS_Butter @theestallion. Stallion also expressed her excitement on the micro-blogging site as she tweeted, "Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am."

Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 25, 2021

According to Variety, the documents that were filed on Tuesday in Harris County, Texas, Megan Thee Stallion has filed a plea against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford, alleging that they were preventing her from releasing the track. As written in the court filing, the award-winning singer is seeking 'emergency relief from the Court before this Friday,' to allow her new music to be released this week as it was initially scheduled. The report suggests that Stallion also argues that blocking the release of the track will cause 'irreparable damage' to her musical career.

This isn't the first time that Stallion has had a legal disagreement with her record label. The rapper had sued them in 2020 for alleged preventing her from releasing her EP titled Suga. Her Butter remix comes a few days after fellow American group, Pentatonix released their Butter X Dynamite mash-up cover. The group is known for their impressive covers of hit songs, and has been highly praised by BTS ARMY.

BTS Butter, which is BTS' second English song, was initially released in May this year. Butter had become the most viewed music video on YouTube within just 24 hours of its release. The track broke records as it topped various charts including Billboard Hot 100. Butter also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release.

IMAGE: AP/ BTS INSTAGRAM