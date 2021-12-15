Megan Thee Stallion's Feet Were Shot At, Singer Was Told To 'dance' By Rapper Tony Lanez

As per a recent report, the controversy between Megan Thee Stallion and Tony Lanez has come to light. Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shouted "Dance b****" at Megan Three Stallion. The incident happened while the rapper shot at her feet after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles mansion last year.

Tory Lanez shot Megan in both the feet

The information was revealed during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday by LAPD Department. His affidavit recalled the police interviews with the WAP singer, Megan, after she was shot in both the feet by 25-year-old Lanez in the Hollywood Hills. Megan reportedly said that they both were driving away from Kylie Jenner's party when an argument erupted and she demanded to be let out of the SUV. Stogner attested, "As she left the vehicle, she heard Tony yelling at her, "Dance b****", after which he began firing a weapon at her."

Megan also told the authorities that the rapper later apologised and offered her money not to report him as he was already on probation at the time. Lanez alias Daystar Peterson was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of attack with a semiautomatic handgun, personal use of a gun, and taking a loaded, unregistered handgun in a vehicle and begged not guilty to all counts last month.

While Megan told the authorities that she got her feet injured by stepping on broken glass, later she took to her Instagram handle and spoke about the incident that she suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime committed against her with the intention to physically harm her. Later, she identified Tory Lanez, once rumoured to be dating her at the time, as the person who shot her. On the other hand, Lanez had completely denied shooting at her.

On her Instagram post, Megan clarified that she did not tell the police about the incident right then because she didn't want to die, 'I don’t want the police to shoot me'. She further added, "Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And you'll motherf*****s is not sparing me. That’s crazy." But, the affidavit filed by Megan convinced Judge Keith Borjón that the rapper should stand trial on the felony charges.

With Inputs from ANI

Credits: Instagram @theestallion