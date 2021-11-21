Megan Thee Stallion Calls Off Performance With BTS At AMA Due To 'personal Reasons'

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS joined hands multiple times this year. The rapper first crooned a remix version of the band's hit Butter, and the duo also bonded in the United States of America when the Korean stars visited. The artists were finally coming together at the American Music Awards where fans would have seen their first performance together.

However, much to the disappointment of fans, the collaboration will not be happening as Megan Thee Stallion has announced she won't be attending the event. The Grammy winner shared that she was dropping out of the awards due to personal reasons.

Megan Thee Stallion backs out of American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion made the announcement about her decision to not participate at the awards on Twitter. Addressing her fans as 'hotties', days after launching her compilation album Something for the Hotties, she wrote that she was 'excited' for her performance at the AMAs with BTS. However, he could no longer attend due to an 'unexpected personal matter.' The artist added that she was very 'sad' about it.

Megan hoped to make up for it and perform with the band 'real soon.'

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

The Megan version of Butter was released on August 27. The video has notched up 55 million views till now after the original had garnered 619 million views in total, after being released on May 21.

The artists then finally met up when BTS visited the USA in September. They bonded big time, clicking selfies and the band stars even taught her some of the hand gestures they used in the video.

BTS, meanwhile, will be performing Butter at the event to take place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They have already arrived in the United States of America. The first glimpse of it was at a Harry Styles concert held in Los Angeles on Friday. Four members of the band were seen in the crowd singing to Harry Styles' track Falling passionately.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion had a busy 2021, releasing numerous songs like Cry Baby, I'm a King, Pop It, SG, Crazy Family, among others. She won the Grammy for Best New Artist in May.