Last Updated:

Michael Jackson's 11th Death Anniversary: Fans Commemorate The 'king Of Pop'

Fans of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, remembered him on his 11th death anniversary and said that his legacy will continue. Read on to know details.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
Michael Jackson

When the tragic news of Michael Jackson’s demise came, the whole world was devastated. The 'King Of Pop' passed away on June 25, 2009, due to drug overdose in Los Angeles, USA. Netizens fondly remembered Michael Jackson on his 11 death anniversary and flooded social media with posts for him.

Michael Jackson's fans remember him on his death anniversary

Numerous fans recalled his contribution to the music industry and how he changed the music culture around the world. There were several fans who posted snippets of his music videos as they fondly remembered Michael Jackson. There were several other fans who wrote how Michael Jackson was legendary.

Read also | Remember How Michael Jackson Retaliated When Madonna Told Him To 'dress Up Like A Girl'?

Read also | Court Overturns Quincy Jones' Win In Michael Jackson Lawsuit

Many fans wrote how 11 years ago, the world lost a gem. There were numerous other fans who said that they still find it difficult to believe that the King Of Pop is not among us. While some fans wrote long posts for the singer, they also posted collages of Michael Jackson along with it. Check them out below.

Michael Jackson's career

Michael Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, and was a well-regarded singer, songwriter, and dancer. He was widely popular for his dance moves and performances during music videos, and concerts. Early in his career, Michael Jackson was a part of the band The Jackson 5. The Jackson 5 was described as ‘a cutting-edge example of black crossover artists’.

Michael Jackson started garnering limelight for his immense talent and started singing songs for labels. The singer also started getting featured in ad commercials, films, and music videos. His popularity started increasing and he became a star whom the world admired.

Michael Jackson has won numerous awards throughout his career. He has won eight Grammy awards and has been on the Wall Of Fame for several years. The singer has also won many American Music Awards, the first one of which was for Off The Wall and Don’t Stop ‘till You Get Enough.

Michael Jackson was also a very famous dancer and his dance moves are still prevalent in the world. His famous Moonwalk became popular around the world following his performance during Billie Jean on Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, which was broadcast on May 16, 1983. Michael Jackson has been credited as renaming the backside to the moonwalk and it became his signature move.

Read also | Kyrie Irving Channels Inner Michael Jackson As Nets Star Defies Gravity; Watch

Read also | Michael Jackson Musical Postpones Its Broadway Debut

Image Credits: AP

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all