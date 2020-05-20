Remember How Michael Jackson Retaliated When Madonna Told Him To 'dress Up Like A Girl'?

Michael Jackson and Madonna sent fans into a frenzy in 1991, when the duo showed up at the Academy Awards together. And then, there were rumour mills that they decided to grace the limelight together, as they wanted to hint fans about their collaboration for a music video. However, as per a report, they dissipated within two weeks. But did you know that Michael Jackson and Madonna dissolved their collaboration because the latter asked the King Of Pop to dress up like a girl? And that Michael was a little vexed with her demands? Read details.

Michael's reaction when Madonna asked him to dress up like a girl

As per reports, during Kenneth Babyface Edmonds' Instagram Live battle with Teddy Riley (the writer of In The Closet), the former spilled the beans about the time when Michael Jackson replaced Madonna with Naomi Campbell for his song In The Closet. In between the live session, Babyface recalled what Jackson had told him. Michael Jackson had exclaimed to Babyface that Madonna wanted him to dress like a girl.

Moreover, the Beat it singer also reportedly ranted that he would never ever do that. Furthermore, in the same chat, Jackson revealed that Madonna was trying to change it all up and that it was crazy. The American record producer then went on to mention that Michael Jackson was really mad about it and it led to a point where he decided to replace Madonna with Naomi Campbell.

However, later it did happen that In The Closet was produced by MJ and Teddy Riley and was released in 1992 as the third single of Jackson's eighth album, Dangerous. In the Closet was penned down and produced by Jackson and Teddy Riley. Reports also have it that it became the album's third consecutive 'top ten' pop single, which reached number six on the US Billboard Hot 100.

For the unversed, reports state that Michael Jackson had recruited Madonna’s help with regards to framing the ideation of In The Closet. They also met up in Michael’s private room in the back of the studio during spring 1991, but ultimately their ideas crashed to being combined into a song that Jackson was comfortable writing, as per the reports. In an old 1992 interview, Madonna revealed that she had started writing words, got ideas and stuff and also that she presented them to him, but Michael Jackson did not like any.

