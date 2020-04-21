Michael Jackson Wanted To Date Halle Berry, Claims Singer Babyface

American singer and songwriter Babyfans took Michael Jackson fans by surprise when he claimed that he once wanted to date Halle Berry. It was during an Instagram Live session with fellow singer Teddy Riley that Babyface brought up this shocking admission. He was jamming out to a remix of one of Michael Jackson's songs Human Nature.

In the live session, when Michael Jackson came up, Babyface had an interesting story to tell. Claiming that it is a true story, Babyface said that Michael Jackson once called him up and asked him if he know who Halle Berry was. Babyface told him that he did know her and then MJ asked for a favour. He told Babyface to call Halle because he wanted to take her out on a date.

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram rn, and Babyface talked about that one time Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw — Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

Babyface then reached out to Halle Berry's agent. He revealed he gave the message to her manager and then waited for a response. The singer then said that he can't say for sure what Halle's response was but imagined it to be something like her film Boomerang. He then played a clip from her film where Halle was heard saying, "You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

I didn’t know Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry lol Babyface truth telling lol — Jerrel (@J__Rel) April 21, 2020

Once the stream went public, fans quickly went gaga over it and took to social media to express their opinions over it. Babyface's story was quite an unexpected one and definitely took the fans by surprise. Fans are now awaiting Halle Berry's response to the claim.

