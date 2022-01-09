Miley Cyrus And 'Liily' drummer Maxx Morando In A Relationship? Here's All We Know

Miley Cyrus is currently in a relationship with Liily drummer Maxx Morando and has been the talk of the town ever since the news surfaced online. A source revealed the information to E! News and mentioned that the relationship between the duo was 'official'. The singer was most recently seen at NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which she hosted with Saturday Night Live fame Pete Davidson.

Recent reports by E! News revealed that Miley was dating Maxx Morando. A source told the publication that the duo was 'happily dating', which another source mentioned that they bond over being 'artistic and creative' as they are both musicians. The drummer was also reportedly in Miami to support his girlfriend as she hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party. The source mentioned he was backstage during the rehearsals and taping with Miley and Pete. The news of the duo dating comes after Miley and Cody Simpson ended their relationship in 2020.

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando attend Gucci's Love Parade runway

Fans speculated the duo shared a relationship when they attended Gucci's Love Parade runway show at Hollywood's Walk of Fame together. E! News also reported that the duo was seen hand in hand as the night progressed and Miley was also seen with her arms wrapped around the drummer. Miley wore a metallic blue outfit to the event and was joined by her beau, who donned a burgundy suit. The duo has not yet made their relationship public online and remain tight-lipped about the bond they share.

Miley Cyrus was recently rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson around the time the duo appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, the singer took the stage and performed her own rendition of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me and hinted at his dating rumours with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

However, Miley and Pete seem to share a great friendship and also have matching tattoos. They hosted the NBC event seamlessly together, however, Miley made headlines after her wardrobe malfunction. Her crop top slid off during the event, forcing her o rush and change it. However, she took it in her stride and took to Twitter as she wrote, "The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!"

Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022

(Image: @ClickySound/Instagram)