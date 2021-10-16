Miley Cyrus Hints At Beginning Of Her 'new Era' In Handwritten Letter To Fans

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus would be bidding adieu to her Plastic Hearts era. As per the reports by the news agency, ANI, Miley is currently gearing up for her forthcoming project, one that will take inspiration from the change in her personal as well as professional life. The singer told her fans and followers about the update in a handwritten letter she penned on MileyWorld.com.

Miley Cyrus hints her new era

On her blogging site, Miley Cyrus wrote, "There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally+ professionally (which always co-exist). I am so (excited) to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have (you)!"

The handwritten letter comes as a part of a nostalgic reboot of the password-protected website the Wrecking ball singer used to communicate with her fans and followers during her Disney channel era. Along with the letter, Miley also shared her over-an-hour long set at Austin City Limits for her fans who could not join her in real life.

She added, "The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era! They are so special to me! Mostly because you have been a part of it! Can't wait to create the next one for/with you! I love you forever!" Earlier, the singer performed at several recent festivals and events that included the Austin City Limits Festival, where she played a few throwback hit songs such as See You Again, The Climb, and 7 Things.

According to the report, in an email to fans, the singer had noted that the website is 'currently under construction,' and will 'develop in real-time along with me and the next era that is currently being created.' Miley's seventh and latest album, the glam rock, new wave-inspired titled Plastic Hearts released in November 2020. The album marked a shift from her sixth album titled Younger Now, which featured a stripped-back, rootsy sound.

The American singer has kept her personal life out of the spotlight over the last year after high-profile break-ups with boyfriend Cody Simpson in August 2020, and husband Liam Hemsworth in the month of August 2019. According to People, after more than a year of lockdowns, Miley said during a July 4 performance in Las Vegas that it felt like her 'very first show'.

Image: AP