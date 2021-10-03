Miley Cyrus Grooves With Megan Thee Stallion At Austin City Limits 2021; Watch

The Austin City Limits 2021, which began on October 1, marked an iconic moment recently as pop star Miley Cyrus joined Megan Thee Stallion’s performance, hailing it as a 'dream come true'. Making an appearance during a twerking competition, Cyrus could be seen hugging and dancing with the American rapper. Taking to her Instagram account, Miley uploaded several clips from Stallion's performance, with the latter looking gorgeous in pink-toned shorts and a t-shirt.

Miley, who also performed on several of her Disney Channel hits alongside her classic-rock covers, uploaded photos of her donned in a red velvet textures bodysuit as she took on the stage. The annual music festival, which is held in Austin, Texas, will go on till October 3, only to return on the weekend of October 8 to 10.

Miley Cyrus dances with Megan Thee Stallion

Apart from uploading glimpses of her time with the rapper from her October 1 performance on Instagram recently, the Hannah Montana star also gave a peek into her own stint at the festival and a clip of singer Shawn Mendes humming along. Uploading clips from Stallion's performance, she wrote, "Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl sh*t!", to which Megan responded by commenting "Love youuuu[sic]."

Take a look:

In another post, Miley can be seen in an all-black outfit, with yellow and green dangler detailing as she twerks with the Hot Girl Summer rapper. For the caption, she wrote, "ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC! @theestallion @billieeilish @shawnmendes 📸[sic]." The singer also shared glimpses from her first performance, looking gorgeous in a pink outfit enhanced with a silver belt and a pair of shades, urging fans to come and see her at the festival next weekend.

The ACL Music Festival, comprises performances from musicians and artists across rock, indie, country, folk, electronic and hip hop genres. The concerts are held from 10 am to 10 pn on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with various, staged set across the Zilker Park in Austin. Apart from Miley and Megan, this year's lineup also includes legends like Billie Eilish, Tyler the Creator, and Doja Cat.

