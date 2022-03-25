Miley Cyrus Marks 16 Yrs Of 'Hannah Montana' With Special Post; 'my Life Changed Forever'

Before becoming an iconic pop star, Miley Cyrus paved her way into the hearts of audiences with her stint in Disney Channel's television series, Hannah Montana. Miley became a teen sensation by essaying the dual of a next-door girl who's also a famous pop singer. The 29-year-old recently celebrated 16 years of the hit show with a special gratitude post talking about her life-changing experience.

Thanking all her fans for their support, the Wrecking Ball singer stated that the audience has 'personally paved her path'. For the uninitiated, the American teen sitcom also starred Miley's father and musician Billy Ray Cyrus as her on-screen dad. Hannah Montana ran on Disney Channel for four seasons from March 2006 and January 2011.

Miley Cyrus pens gratitude note to celebrate 16 years of Hannah Montana

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 25, Cyrus dropped a trail of photos and videos of her, beginning with a clip of her from a concert. It then panned to stills from the Disney Show, showcasing Miley getting decked up to be the teen pop star.

In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!". Take a look.

Fans also trod down the memory lane alongside Miley and dropped comments like, "Love you since Hannah Montana, now I’m 24 years old and I still love you", "Happy anniversary to Hannah Montana A show that changed my childhood", "16 years giving me LIFE, THANK YOU my hero for giving me a reason to smile" among other things.

According to PEOPLE, Miley spoke about reprising her role as Hannah Montana. In an appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show in 2020, Miley said, "I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."

