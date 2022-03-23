Miley Cyrus Updates Fans After Her Flight To Paraguay Festival Was Struck By Lightning

American singer Miley Cyrus got a flight scare after her plane to Asunción was unexpectedly struck by lightning. The 29-year-old was en route to Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival. Reports of the singer's plane being struck by lightning surfaced online causing fans to worry about Cyrus' and her loved ones' safety.

Fortunately, the young singer seemed to have landed safely as she took to her social media to share an update on the scary situation. Moreover, she also shared a video and the picture of the incident that could have taken turn for the worse.

Miley Cyrus updates on scary flight experience

Taking to her Instagram, We Can't Stop singer shared a video of her flight along with the picture of the damaged part of the plane after being struck by the lightning. In the caption, the young singer confirmed that her plane was caught up in an unexpected storm due to which they had to do an emergency landing. Moreover, she assured the fans that her team and family are safe.

Miley Cyrus wrote, ''To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.''

Fans and friends of the singer were relieved to hear that the singer was safe as Singer-songwriter Ilsey Juber commented, ''Omgggg I’m so glad you guys are okay''. Another fan wrote, ''Thank you for confirming that you are fine, we were quite worried about so much news. We love you.''

As per E! News, a rep for Cyrus confirmed that the singer and crew are safe and shared an update on the Asuncionico show by stating, ''Miley and her travel party are safe. She will perform, pending that the festival doesn't get cancelled/postponed due to the flooding and inclement weather." Meanwhile, the singer recently delivered a powerful show in Bogota as she had taken to her Instagram to share pictures from the show with the caption, ''I’LL NEVER FORGET YOU BOGOTA! #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE.''

Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus