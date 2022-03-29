Miley Cyrus Opens Up On Her Marriage With Actor Liam Hemsworth; 'No Less Than A Disaster'

Pop singer Miley Cyrus who was married to actor Liam Hemsworth has recently opened up about her marriage, hence terming it a disaster. According to the Daily Mail, Miley brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal during her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. The duo, who were in an on and off relationship for years, and exchanged vows in December 2018. However, due to failed compatibility both called it quits. In August 2020, they got divorced, ending their 10-year-long relationship.

Miley Cyrus says her marriage with Liam Hemsworth was a 'disaster'

As per reports, Miley Cyrus has stated that her marriage with Liam Hemsworth was nothing less than a disaster. The former couple had talked about their marriage on many occasions. In 2020, the singer had shared that her marriage had too many conflicts, as she said, "There was too much conflict… When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting."

The duo's marriage did not last for more than a year as Cyrus was photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter. A representative from Cyrus revealed to People, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers." Miley's romance with Kaitlynn lasted for a month but later she was romantically involved with Australian singer Cody Simpson for 10 months.

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth dated Maddison Brown before moving on to model Gabriella Brooks. The Dynasty star and Liam got more serious after the former joined his entire family on a European ski trip last Christmas.

Miley celebrates 16 years of 'Hannah Montana'

Recently, on March 25, Miley Cyrus celebrated the 16th anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' with a special post. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos and videos. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honour to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"

