Miley Cyrus Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Not Attend 64th Grammy Awards

'It was definitely worth it,' wrote Miley Cyrus after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The pop singer shared that she was at risk of catching infection after her performances in Latin America in recent days. She informed to her fans that she was 'feeling fine' amid the diagnosis.

However, she expressed her regret for missing out on her Grammys party performance for Janie's Fund.

Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19 after Latin America tour, will miss Grammys party performance

Miley tweeted that travelling around the world, performing in front of 100,000 people and meeting hundreds of fans in a day, had put at a 'pretty high' chances of catching COVID-19. Though she caught the infection, she felt it was 'worth it.'

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Miley had performed in Colombia and at the Lollapalooza Brazil, and also in Chile and Argentina over the past week. However, another performance that she had to skip was in Paraguay after her flight was struck by lightning, and had to make an emergency landing.

The Who Owns My Heart artist, however, regretted missing out on rock musician Steven Tyler's Janie’s Fund Grammys watch party for charity. Miley stated that it was 'super important' charity for her and her friend, She mentioned his band Aerosmith's song to share that they'd have to 'Walk this Way' some other time.

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Miley shares her delight on performing for Steven Tyler's charity

Miley had announced in January that she was proud to support Steven Tyler's initiative. She wrote that she felt honoured to be a part of the collaboration and added that the charity was doing 'incredible work.' "Their mission is to take care of abused and neglected girls & empower young people to use their voice to stand up against injustice!" she had also written at that time.

Miley Cyrus' name features in Grammys nominations

Meanwhile, the 64th edition of the Grammys was all set to be held on Sunday. Though she was not nominated individually, she was a part of Lil Nas X's album Montero, which is in contention for the Album of the Year award. Miley appears as a featured artist on the track Am I Dreaming.