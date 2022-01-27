Miley Cyrus To Perform At Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party; 'Proud To Support'

American singer and songwriter, Miley Cyrus will soon perform at Steven Tyler's annual star-studded Grammy Awards Viewing party. The party by 73-year-old Aerosmith music legend' will take place on April 3 this year at the Hollywood Palladium. As per a news release, Tyler has stated that the support this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is 'incredible'.

The event will benefit Janie's Fund, which is a charitable organization started by Steven Tyler. Praising Miley, Tyler said that she joined him in this important work in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. He further added that they both will together celebrate their fellow music artists' accolades, and also honour the courageous young women our organization is helping with "After Care" — it's going to be an incredible night. Tyler continued that he cannot think of any other artist that better aligns with the mission.

Miley Cyrus feels honoured to be part of Janie's Fund

Taking to her Instagram handle, the When I Look At You star penned an emotional note as she wrote, "Proud to support #JamforJanie 🎸Honored to be a small part of the incredible work @JaniesFund is doing!" Cyrus further added, "Their mission is to take care of abused and neglected girls & empower young people to use their voice to stand up against injustice! I will be there representing the @happyhippiefdn 💛 thank you @iamstevent @aerosmith for inviting me! 🤘🏻".

Steven also took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. He noted, "IT'S BEEN 2 LONG YEARS SINCE OUR LAST @janiesfund #JAMFORJANIE BUT WE'RE BACK IN 2022 AT A NEW HISTORIC LOCATION… WITH THE BEST EVENT CHAIRS… AND A SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY @mileycyrus!!!" He continued, "JOIN ME ON APRIL 3, 2022… TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT JANIESFUND.ORG!!! LINK IN STORY!!!"

About Janie's Fund

Janie's Fund is a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. The mission is to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered abuse and neglect. The two important goals of this initiative are to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma and pain of abuse.

Image: Instagram/@steven_tyler_officialfan/mileycyrus