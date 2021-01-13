Mohit Chauhan Croons Title Song 'Yuvaah' For This Year's National Youth Festival

Kiren Rijiju, current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took to his Twitter handle to share the theme song of the National Youth Festival 2021. Titled 'Yuvaah', and sung by Mohit Chauhan, Rijiju praised and wrote 'wonderful song full of passion'.

Mohit Chauhan shared the song and replied to Rijiju, "Honoured to be a part of the National Youth Festival celebrations in the lap of history." Chahuhan also considered himself 'fortunate' to have heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "inspiring address". Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh also reacted after listening the song and wrote, "Absolutely loved the song #Yuvaah by @_MohitChauhan Ji and his team, which is dedicated as the theme song for this year’s National Youth Festival. Thank you Mohit Ji for this beautiful song filled with josh, energy and vitality." [sic]

The NYPF is based on the idea given by the prime minister in his ''Mann Ki Baat'' address on December 31, 2017, and the first festival was organised from January 12 to February 27, 2019, with the theme "Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy”

This is the theme song "YUVAAH" for this year's National Youth Festival which began today at the Central Hall of Parliament amidst historic National Youth Parliament addressed by PM Sh @NarendraModi ji. Thank you @_MohitChauhan Ji and team for this wonderful song full of passion! pic.twitter.com/LNLnGNGCKF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 12, 2021

Honoured 2 b a part of d Nat Youth Fest celebrations in d lap of history @ d #CentralHall of #Parliament Fortunate 2 have heard d hugely inspiring address of @narendramodi ji thr Thanku @KirenRijiju sir 4 d wonderful opportunity Pleasure 2 be of service @ombirlakota @DrRPNishank https://t.co/Yxs2Su7tSm — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) January 12, 2021

'Youth is the foundation of the nation'

Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, PM Narendra Modi that it was Swami Vivekananda who had said that the fearless, frank, clean-hearted, courageous, and aspirational youth are the foundations on which the future of the nation is built. "He believed so much in the youth of the country," he added.

PM Modi said, "Just like Swami Vivekananda stressed on physical and mental strength- 'Muscles of iron and nerves of steel', the Centre is inspired from his teachings and is also focussing on the mental and physical fitness of Indian youth."

National Youth Day 2021: 'Chhichhore' 'YJHD' & other youth films to watch on OTT platforms

Informing that the Central government is working towards creating a better education curriculum for the youth of the nation, PM Modi said that the new Education Policy is a step towards nation-building as it will give better opportunities to the youth of the nation. Speaking further, he said that the New Education Policy focuses on the development of better individuals so that better individuals can build a better country. "This policy gives priority to our youth's understanding, their decisions, and their beliefs," he added.

PM Modi addresses National Youth Parliament: Bats for service & an end to dynasty politics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.