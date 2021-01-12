National Youth Day 2021: 'Chhichhore' 'YJHD' & Other Youth Films To Watch On OTT Platforms

National Youth Day 2021 is celebrated on Jan 12, Tuesday. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, hence January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day. In the year 1984, the Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day. Having said that, let us take a look at best youth movies to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | National Youth Day: Ayushmann Khurrana urges to put an 'end to violence against children'

Movies for youngsters:

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a coming age drama starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Mohammad Samad, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Tushar Pandey. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film follows the story of an unplanned reunion when the lead character's son tries to kill himself. Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The inspirational film addressed the issue of examination stress and the importance of equating success with self-improvement rather than a fixed destination. This film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | National Youth Day quotes in Hindi and English to share with your loved ones

Helicopter Eela

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is a 2018's drama film. It follows the story of Eela, who is an aspiring singer and a single mother. Years later, this overprotective mom rejoins college with her son. Helicopter Eela features Kajol, Tota Roychowdhury, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia in the lead role. This film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | National Youth Day 2021 Images, wishes to share with friends & family on January 12

Rang De Basanti

Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten in the lead roles, Rang De Basanti is a drama film released in 2006. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ronnie Screwvala. It follows the story of young India fighting against the corruption of their own government. Rang De Basanti is available to watch on Netflix.

Also Read | National Youth Day 2021: History, significance and how the day is celebrated

3 Idiots

Coming-of-age comedy-drama flick 3 Idiots was released in 2009. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. 3 Idiots premises around three engineering college students who struggle their way to get over the social pressures under an Indian education system. It is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is considered as one of the best youth movies to watch. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the romantic comedy-drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows the story of four friends who reunite after separating for their career betterment. This film is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.