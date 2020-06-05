Mohit Chauhan Reports Fake Account On His Name, Says, 'have Complained To Instagram'

Singer Mohit Chauhan on Friday took to his Twitter handle to report a fake account that exists on his name on Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Chauhan said that he is not on the photo-sharing application, even though he would love to.

He said that the platform has given the space to someone else on his name. He confessed that he has repeatedly complained to them but 'Instagram doesn't listen', Chauhan claimed. The imposter account has over 10,000 followers.

Dear guys I am not on @instagram The profile below is not me. I would love to be on Insta but they have without verification signed off my space 2 someone else. Also authenticated d imposter. Have complained several tines but Instagram doesn't listen. What 2 do? @InstagramComms pic.twitter.com/QUebx8Uqz5 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) June 5, 2020

The singer is currently in Delhi and has been actively sharing updates from his lockdown days. The 'Masakali' singer has been feeding the strays and is constantly vocal about animal rights on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Mohit Chauhan made headlines when 'Masakali' song from Delhi 6 was remixed by T-Series featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He said that there was no point for the recreated version of "Masakali" to be named after the original as it doesn't even sound like the track he sang for "Delhi 6". The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and scored by AR Rahman for the 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor starrer.

"I heard the song. But it doesn't sound like Masakali. So they could've called it something else. But to say it''s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else... If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original," Mohit told PTI. The singer said "Masakali" is an iconic song and its recreation will naturally affect the creative team.

