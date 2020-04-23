Mohit Chauhan Feeding Strays Daily, Rescuing Injured As Celebs Ignore Pleas

Mohit Chauhan has been feeding strays daily in Delhi amid lockdown. The singer even buried a dead puppy and rescued an injured dog as celebs ignored his pleas.

The lockdown against COVID-19 has been hard for most of the citizens, but it’s perhaps harder for the animals. ‘Corona warriors’ has been a term that has gained prominence, with doctors, medical workers, police and other essential services workers risking their lives, serving people amid the pandemic. There are also some ‘corona warriors’ who might not be doing something huge per se, but the efforts are extremely significant.

Mohit Chauhan has been one of them, feeding strays for close to a month, every single day, since the last week of March, in Delhi’s areas like the Jahanpanah forest. The singer has been posting pictures of his activity, every day on Twitter, wearing a mask and gloves, feeding them food and also keeping water for them. The Sadda Haq artist reportedly takes 3-4 hours to complete the acitivity, carrying 25 kilos of dry food, 70 litres of water and 7 litres of milk. 

Here's one of the posts

There was also an instance of him finding a dead puppy once. Chauhan revealed that he buried the pup after saying a prayer. The singer, however, was successful in saving his brother, by taking him to the hospital. The dog needed a surgery and despite the less chances, ‘Jahan’, the name he gave after the place he was rescued from, survived it.

Mohit has also tagging celebrities from the film industry like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan and even others like politicians like Pema Khandu and Varun Gandhi to spread the word, on feeding strays and helping animals in the lockdown. However, no notable response has been seen yet, at least on Twitter.

That’s not all, Mohit Chauhan had also come up with a song to honour the ‘corona warriors.’ 

 

First Published:
