Mohit Chauhan Feeding Strays Daily, Rescuing Injured As Celebs Ignore Pleas

The lockdown against COVID-19 has been hard for most of the citizens, but it’s perhaps harder for the animals. ‘Corona warriors’ has been a term that has gained prominence, with doctors, medical workers, police and other essential services workers risking their lives, serving people amid the pandemic. There are also some ‘corona warriors’ who might not be doing something huge per se, but the efforts are extremely significant.

Mohit Chauhan has been one of them, feeding strays for close to a month, every single day, since the last week of March, in Delhi’s areas like the Jahanpanah forest. The singer has been posting pictures of his activity, every day on Twitter, wearing a mask and gloves, feeding them food and also keeping water for them. The Sadda Haq artist reportedly takes 3-4 hours to complete the acitivity, carrying 25 kilos of dry food, 70 litres of water and 7 litres of milk.

Here's one of the posts

Day 21 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi. Let's show you what we do. But remember it's your duty to help stray animals around you. Feed them. Give them water. They depend on you. #AnimalsArePeopleToo #OneKindAct #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/96mR0f3KuF — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 15, 2020

There was also an instance of him finding a dead puppy once. Chauhan revealed that he buried the pup after saying a prayer. The singer, however, was successful in saving his brother, by taking him to the hospital. The dog needed a surgery and despite the less chances, ‘Jahan’, the name he gave after the place he was rescued from, survived it.

Sad Day 25 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi Found a tiny pup dead Dug a pit, buried him thr w a prayer Found his dying brother 2. Rushed him 2 Dr Rana's n aftr a drip+fever injection he revived. He's in r home now fighting 2 live Say a prayer 4 d 2. Pics of d 2 frm ystdy n 1 surviving pic.twitter.com/2Tq57xioty — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 19, 2020

Day 27 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi An update on d rescue frm d forest He's fighting but in a terrible state Needs surgery 2 survive 2 be done 2mm. Long term starvation messed up his intestines. Calling him Jahan after d place he was rescued from. Pray for him #AnimalsArePeopleToo pic.twitter.com/Ur9Gsgl1uz — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 21, 2020

Day 28 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi. Update on #Jahan: Surgery happened in d morn n he remained a gud n brave boy thru it. Dr Santosh n Dr Bora at Dr Rana's did a fab job. Hats off 2 thez Docs who saved his life! Plz look after stray animals arnd u! #AnimalsArePeopleToo #StayHome pic.twitter.com/EayJFElwtF — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 22, 2020

Mohit has also tagging celebrities from the film industry like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan and even others like politicians like Pema Khandu and Varun Gandhi to spread the word, on feeding strays and helping animals in the lockdown. However, no notable response has been seen yet, at least on Twitter.

My Day 23 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi Sadly 2day v found 3 Terrier mix who seemed like pets who'd been abandoned. They were fearful famished. Plz don't abandon ur pets. Imagine if this happened 2 u. Seeking ur help @BeingSalmanKhan sahab in spreading d word #AnimalsArePeopleToo pic.twitter.com/Nrntttqm6C — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 17, 2020

Day 8 of #feedingstrays in #Delhi. Feed stray animals around u. Help them they depend on u. Help d needy w rations. Now is d time 2 show u r human DO NOT ABANDON PETS. PETS/STRAYANIMALS DO NOT SPREAD #CORONAVIRUS. Seeking ur help @imVkohli in spreading d word #AnimalsArePeopleToo pic.twitter.com/yAC55ZUhon — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 2, 2020

Wht did I do today? Fed #strayanimals for Day 9 today thru d #lockdown n played #music. What did u guys do? Feed stray animals, do not abandon ur pets 4 pets don't spread d virus. Help d needy. Seeking ur help @aliaa08 in spreading d word #AnimalsArePeopleToo #BeKind #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/KLBtXrCh8h — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 3, 2020

That’s not all, Mohit Chauhan had also come up with a song to honour the ‘corona warriors.’

