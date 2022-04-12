Mom-to-be Rihanna Opens Up About Her Plans For New Project, 'It’ll Be Fun For Me...'

Veteran singer and entrepreneur Rihanna took the internet by storm recently after she announced the news of her pregnancy. Rihanna is anticipating her firstborn with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky. The news of Rihanna's pregnancy started doing rounds after the couple was spotted taking a stroll together on January 31.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, Rihanna finally addressed speculations regarding her upcoming song. Though the Umbrella singer didn't go as far to confirm the release date for her upcoming venture, however, she stated that it will be entirely different from the way she intended to put it out before.

Rihanna opens up about her upcoming project

Rihanna said, "I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before, I think this way suits me a lot better. It's authentic, it's a lot of fun for me, and it takes the pressure off." When asked about the singer's rule of maternity fashion, Rihanna said, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up."

'My body is doing incredible things right now': Rihanna

Speaking about embracing her changing body during pregnancy, Rihanna said, “I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that." The We Found Love singer further added, "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy". In the interview, she even explained how scary it is hearing stories from other women who have struggled with postpartum depression, adding, "I feel 'frightened' of feeling 'out of control emotionally' when I give birth to my first child."

Rihanna oozes elegance as she flaunts her baby bump in a recent photoshoot

Well, the Diamonds fame has been dominating the headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy by keeping her maternity styling game on point. She amped up the fashion game in her recent photoshoots with Vogue. The Love on the brain singer flaunted her baby bump as she donned an orange skirt, with which she paired a matching jacket. In one of the pics, Rihanna donned a black sheer outfit from head to toe and also covered her head with a veil as she struck a powerful pose. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri