Rihanna Enters Coveted Forbes' Billionaires List; Know All About Singer's Fortune

Forbes released its annual list of billionaires and singer Rihanna has made her debut in the same. Here's how much the singer is worth and a look at her firms.

Rihanna

Image: @badgalriri/Instagram


Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires and pop star Rihanna has made her debut in the same. The 34-year-old singer has now become the first billionaire of her home country, Barbados.

Rihanna has been ranked 1,729 and the maximum credit for her success goes to her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty. Apart from her, other musicians on the list include Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Steven Spielberg, and Peter Jackson, too, are part of the list. Apart from Rihanna, Melinda French Gates also made her debut on the list of Forbes Billionaires.

What is Rihanna's net worth?

As per the Forbes list, the Diamonds fame has a net worth of $1.7 billion. The bulk of Rihanna's fortune has come from her cosmetics line-- Fenty Beauty. Forbes has estimated the brand's value at over $1.4 billion. Rihanna owns half of the company. The musician, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has given several hits, including Umbrella, We Found Love, Diamonds and What's My Name? and is known to be one of the biggest-selling artists of all time.

More on Rihanna's cosmetics brand, 'Fenty Beauty'

Rihanna purchased Fenty Beauty on 8 September 2017, and since then the singer has been dedicated to making the brand grow in terms of sales as well as production. The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt'R foundation. The original foundation launch included 40 shades and has since then expanded to 50.

The intent behind having so many shades to offer is to differentiate from other makeup companies that do not cater to a broad market. In 2017, Fenty Beauty was named one of Time magazine's best inventions.

Rihanna's lingerie line: 'Savage X Fenty'

Another brand that Rihanna owns is Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand. Founded by the Barbadian singer Rihanna, the line features bras, underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear. The brand has an optional membership programme called Xtra VIP that offers exclusive discounts, early access to product releases, and limited edition boxes curated by Rihanna herself. Rihanna holds an estimated 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty brand, which is worth an estimated $270 million.

(Image: @badgalriri/Instagram)

