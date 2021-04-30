Morgan Wallen Barred From Attending Billboard Music Awards, Despite Having Six Nominations

Singer Morgan Wallen had reportedly used a racial slur earlier this year due to which he is barred from participating in the Billboard Music Awards, this year. Morgan Wallen is nominated in six categories but he will not be allowed to participate in the awards ceremony in any capacity, even if he wins an award on May 23. In February, Morgan and his friends were captured using the N-word to describe one of their companions which somehow got viral, and later he had to apologize for his actions publicly.

Morgan Wallen barred from attending Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen has nixed his chances to win any award despite getting six nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Morgan was nominated in six categories like Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Album, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Country Song for his Dangerous: The Double Album. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Dick Clark Productions and MRC which are the company that tracks the song and performance data for Billboard chart rankings, issued a statement that said Morgan Wallen who is a finalist this year based on charts but his recent conduct does not align with their core values so he is barred from attending the awards ceremony at any capacity.

They further added that it is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps to his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. More to the point, they said that they will evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.

Wallen and his friends were caught using a racial slur to describe one of his companions in February 2021. The clip was obtained by TMZ, after which Morgan faced a series of events. His record label contract was suspended and he was removed from the radio airplay. He was even disqualified from the 2021 Academy Country Music Awards. Later on, he posted an apology on his social media and said that he has let down so many people including his parents. He also talked about the amends he made, two months after the incident. Take a look at his post on social media below.

Promo Image Source: Morgan Wallen's Instagram