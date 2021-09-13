MTV Video Music Awards 2021: BTS Bags 3 Awards Including 'Group Of The Year'

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 was held last night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, and it was indeed a glamourous celebration of music, dance and various performances. Doja Cat hosted MTV VMAs, and it saw several stunning performances by celebs such as Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Foo Fighters, Doj, Olivia Rodrigo and others.

The star-studded affair also saw several artists taking home multiple awards. South Korean boy group BTS also took home a total of three awards. Read on to know more.

BTS takes home three awards

BTS bagged three awards-the Group of the Year Award, Song of Summer and the Best K-Pop Award at MTV Video Music Awards. The group that consists of seven members- RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, was also nominated for several other categories such as the Song of the Year for Dynamite and Best Pop, Best Editing, Song of Summer and Best Choreography for Butter.

The K-pop group delivered their acceptance speeches via video as they could not attend the award ceremony in person owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After winning Group of the Year, BTS thanked the VMAs and ARMY and said, "We feel your love every minute and second." "Thanks for this award. Sorry, we couldn't be there, but hopefully, next time we will," they added while taking home the award for Best K-pop for their second English single, Butter.

BTS said, "We've been so blessed and grateful for all of the love we received this year. Shoutout to ARMY! You're the best people in the world. We'll keep bringing great music for all of you guys. Love you all!" The Bangtan boys also crooned Butter while accepting the K-pop award.

Furthermore, among the biggest winner of the night was rapper Lil Nas X, who bagged several awards such as the Video of the Year trophy, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects for his single, Montero (Call Me by Your Name). Singer Olivia Rodrigo, too, was named one of the top winners as she won Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Push performance of the year for Drivers License.

Image: AP