MTV VMA 2022: Ariana Grande Skips Award Ceremony For THIS Reason; Details Inside

The famous MTV Video Music Awards 2022 took place on August 28, 2022, with several stars taking to the stage and giving their best performances, while others taking home the silver-plated award. The MTV-hosted event honoured the year's greatest music videos. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow served as the show's hosts, while the ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande skipped the award ceremony, leaving her fans disappointed as they were super-excited about her appearance on the big night.

Here's why Ariana Grande missed MTV Video Music Awards

A report by Elle stated that the 7 Rings crooner missed the event as she was busy filming Wicked in the UK. The report further stated that the singer's Best Metaverse Performance nomination MTV VMAs award wasn't enough to get her on a flight back to the New York City region in time for the performance.

Not only did Grande miss the awards night, pop star Harry Styles, who won the 'Album of the Year' award for Harry's House, and Best Pop and Best cinematography for As It Was, was not physically present at the ceremony to receive the award. The singer did address all his fans through a special video message.

He said, "Hi, VMAs. I hope you’re having a nice time. I’m Harry, thank you all so much for this award for Album of the Year. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted. Thank you so, so much. I obviously would be holding it if it wasn’t for you".

Styles went on to state, "I’d like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone that worked on the album with me. I’m sorry can’t be with you tonight–about to go on stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much," he added.

Speaking of the VMAs, Taylor Swift's 10-minute rendition of All Too Well won the award for best long-form video, while the Artist of the Year Award was presented to Bad Bunny live on stage.

Image: Instagram/@arianagrande