Last Updated:

MTV VMAs Unveil First Round Of Performers: J Balvin, Marshmello X Khalid & More

The first batch of performers is announced for the 2022 edition of MTV Video Music Awards that will take place on Sunday, August 28th, 2022.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
MTV VMA

Image: Instagram@mtv


 MTV Video Music Awards is once again making a comeback with its 2022 edition. The show is known to honour the best contributions in the field of music along with showcasing the performances of several artists.

The 2022 VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28th in New Jersey’s Prudential Center. As the countdown for one of the most popular award ceremonies has begun, MTV recently announced the first round of performers for the 2022 VMAs.

MTV VMAs' first batch of performers unveiled

On Friday, MTV's official handle shared a post announcing the names of performers who will be taking the stage later this month at the MTV VMA. Going as per the post, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will perform in the first batch, with more to follow in the coming weeks. Sharing the post the handle wrote in the caption, "Oh, the 2022 #VMAs are ALREADY turning into a party – with the first batch of performers!!! Escape with 'em all when the @VMAs go live – Sunday, August 28th!"

READ | MTV VMA 2021 to witness star performers like Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde and more

Here, take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

More about the performers

  • Anitta

The Brazilian singer is all set to mark her VMA debut with her newest hit single Envolver for which she also earned the Brazilian superstar Guinness Book of World Records certification. Moreover, she is also nominated for the VMAs award under the Best Latin category.

  • J Balvin

Balvin will return to the VMA stage with Nivel de Perreo. The performer who has won MTV VMA five times is also nominated for Best Latin for In Da Getto with Skrillex.

READ | MTV VMA 2021: Fans hail BTS, Doja Cat, Lil Nas & other artists at the award ceremony
  • Marshmello x Khalid

Marshmello and Khalid will perform on Numb. This year's MTV VMA marks Marshmello's first main stage debut, whereas, Khalid will make a comeback to the VMAs stage after his 2017 debut with Logic and Alessia Cara.

READ | MTV VMA 2021: Artists who won most MTV Video Music Awards to date; see list
  • Panic! at the Disco

The nine-time nominee, Panic! At The Disco returns to the VMA stage after their last performance in 2018. They will perform on their new single Middle of a Breakup, which happens to be the title track of their latest album Viva Las Vengeance.

READ | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo & more make heads turn at event

Image: Instagram@mtv

READ | MTV Video Music Awards 2022 nominations: Harry Styles, Doja Cat & more dominate; see list
First Published:
COMMENT