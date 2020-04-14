Multi-Instrumentalist Raghav Sachar Pays Tribute To Video Game Super Mario Bros.; WATCH

In a time when the whole world is locked down at home due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, singer and Multi-Instrumentalist Raghav Sachar brings together the perfect tribute to one of the most loved video game “Super Mario Brothers” through a musical rendition of its theme using a combination of wind instruments in his signature style.

Super Mario has been one of the most popular and influential game for several generations with its theme song being the common link across eras. The music video features Raghav dressed as Mario and Luigi showing the various levels of the game taking us back to the good old days of Nintendos and video cassettes.

Creating almost 100 tracks for the theme rendition; the song weaves together the melodies of instruments like Alto, Soprano and Tenor Saxophones along with some woodwind instruments like Flute and Piccolo. While there is also a hint of the trumpets adding the brass, the theme song also features electronic instruments like Guitar, Seaboard and Keytar. The entire symphony is blended together with Raghav’s stint on the drums giving the perfect Super Mario vibe to the recreation.

Speaking on the launch, an elated Raghav said, “My inspiration behind creating this wind symphony is the years of love for the character and the entire story of Mario. It’s my tribute to the makers of the game and the creator of the theme who composed it only with 8bit sound as that was the only thing available then."

"I have recorded over 100 tracks live for this reinterpretation. You will see me performing on 11 instruments dressed as Mario and Luigi across various levels of the game in this unique wind symphony. The entire creation process of audio and video along with editing has taken over 6 months. This has been a passion project for me and I am very happy with the outcome because when people see it, they will get nostalgic for sure as the gameplay is a part of the video," Raghav added.

"We had never imagined such times when everyone in the world is sitting at home. People have a lot of time to play games and I believe it helps a lot in keeping a positive mindset during such testing times. The Super Mario game has captured lives of boys and girls not only in India but worldwide for decades and will continue to be an inspiration to more and more generations to come," Sachar concluded.

