Muster Sowoozoo: BTS Fame Jungkook's Crop Top, Tattoos And Piercing Take Internet By Storm

Jungkook, the BTS sensational member left a fan tweeting this: "Men with tattoos and piercings are so hot and by men I mean Jungook." as he appeared with his band on day 1 of the mega-event, Muster Sowoozoo 2021. While the band BTS sang many of their popular songs including Butter, their latest track which has been topping charts, the BTS army was focused on one thing: Jugkook's tattoos, which were on full display for the first time.

Jungkook usually wears an undershirt or finds a way to cover his tattoos when he performs, but on Sunday, he gave his fans a new thing to go gaga over. The singer chose a half-sleeved shirt for the Dynamite performance and looked at ease with his piercings and tattoos which evidently left BTS Army hyperventilating on Twitter. Take a look at some tweets about Jungkook' tattoos which have zoomed in Jungkook's photos with his tattoos from the Muster Sowoozoo 2021:

jungkook singing and making a heart... his tattoos oh my god so beautiful pic.twitter.com/CqZjaq4Wpy — jk updates ★ (@jjklve) June 13, 2021

i'm thinking a lot about jungkook saying he wanted to get a tattoo when he became an adult and he did 🥺👈🏻 pic.twitter.com/qaZ0IlScic — tiny koo (@tinyskook) June 13, 2021

we went from barely seeing jungkook’s tattoos but now he’s showing them off proudly, wearing short sleeves and just looking so confident and cool — winnie (@dreamjeons) June 13, 2021

Not just tattoos, but Jungkook featured with a piercing and a crop top too

But fans were even more surprised when they saw Jungkook in another outfit, this time in a black crop top, pants and a ripped black jacket! Another big set of the BTS gushed over Twitter about Jungkook's crop top.

jungkook wearing a short sleeve exposing his tattoos and now he's wearing a CROP TOP???? GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/BJb5zor0aL — jungkook (@kkoobap) June 13, 2021

JUNGKOOK IN A CROP TOP ???? pic.twitter.com/G4lV8BKhcI — ً (@GGUKLOOKS) June 13, 2021

jungkook: doesn’t wear a short sleeve for 2 years

jungkook: tshirt crop top tank top shirt with holes that is really not a shirt at all drenched in water — ∞ jess ⁷ (@jaykookie_) June 13, 2021

One fan even said that watching Jungkook's crop top as he runs on the stage might be better than watching Baywatch!

Who needs baywatch when I can have Jungkook running in a crop top #MUSTERSOWOOZOO pic.twitter.com/7W2JqGWL5P — Gguk Tits Society 🧈 (@pradakookie) June 13, 2021

to the stylist who put Jungkook in a crop top…bless you. — bora 🧈 (@modooborahae) June 13, 2021

It is reported that Jungkook along with many of his bandmates has been working on his body a lot and has built himself up to a muscly and toned body type. Along with his tattoos and his crop top, Jungkook was also spotted with an eyebrow piercing. BTS Army could not believe that in one single event they got their favourite Jungkook's photos not only with his eyebrow piercings and a crop top but also photos of Jungkook' tattoos.

One fan said with three news things about Jungkook, "no one is safe anymore."

jungkook in a crop top... jungkooks eyebrow piercing... jungkooks exposed sleeve... no one is safe anymore — ً (@archiveforJK) June 13, 2021

Another user commented that they were "not okay" after watching Jungkook's performances. BTS army was in a frenzy even more as one of the other members, Jimin was spotted with a lip ring! Fans called them "too cool."

