Naeun Announces Departure From K-pop Band Apink After 11 Years; 'Was Not An Easy Decision'

In a shocking revelation, K-pop idol Son Naeun has announced her departure from the band Apink on April 8, 2022. The announcement, that has shocked the fans, came ahead of the band's 11th anniversary. The sudden departure is reportedly owing to the singer's clashing schedules as she was unable to partake in the band's latest album release activities.

Naeun, who debuted in Apink under IST Entertainment, had signed one of the three biggest entertainment companies in South Korea YG Entertainment, to manage her activities as an actor. Following Naeun's departure, the K-pop band now comprise Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. Originally a septet, member Hong Yoo-kyung had departed the group in 2013.

Naeun announce her departure from Apink in a hand-written letter

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 28-year-old singer shared a hand-written letter addressed to her fans to announce her sudden departure. In the translation provided by Soompi, the singe began with, ''I worried a lot about how I should say this, and even now, as I write these words, I’m very nervous. I will be leaving Apink, with whom I have been together for the past 11 years,''

''Because Apink is a place like family, with whom I have spent a long time together, I made this difficult decision after a lot of debate, and though it wasn’t an easy decision,'' she wrote before affirming that she will continue to support the band. She mentioned her members in the letter along with her team at IST Entertainment and wrote, ''As I look back on the times we’ve spent together until now and our memories, there is no way to express all of my feelings through words,''

She further extended her gratitude towards the fans who supported her for over 11 years and concluded with, ''I will engrave the name “Apink’s Son Naeun” in my heart, and I think showing you better things in the future, so that I don’t bring shame to that name, is one way I can repay you. Please give lots of love to Apink, and I, too, will be sincerely rooting for them. Up until now, this has been Apink’s Son Naeun.''

Apink is currently preparing for the 11th anniversary as they will celebrate clocking in 11 years as a band. They are set to release a special song for the fans on April 19, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@official.apink2011