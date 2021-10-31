National Film Award Winner B Praak Says He Is 'honoured' To Receive The UAE Golden Visa

Music producer B Praak took to his social media to express his gratitude after receiving the UAE Golden Visa. The announcement came after the singer won his first National Award for crooning Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. Check out the post by the singer below.

B Praak receives UAE Golden Visa

Taking to his Instagram on October 31, the 35-year-old artist the news with his fans. He posed with his new UAE Golden Visa and thanked the Dubai Film & TV Commission for supporting artists. He wrote, ''Honoured To Receive UAE Golden Visa🙏❤️Spl Thanks To @aljanahi #ECH. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Comission for supporting the actors singers and creative people @filmdubai. Thanks to @gdrfadubai @dubaiculture @uaegov'' Fans poured in congratulatory messages to the singer.

More on B Praak

Previously, the singer received his first Rajat Kamal at the 67th National Film Awards in the category of the Best Male Playback Singer award. The ceremony was held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi and B Praak was presented with the award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Shortly after, he took to his Instagram to share the video clip of him walking up to the stage to receive the award. He wrote,

''Thank you to the respected national awards as I post this I am filled with tears and gratitude .. will continue working harder to keep winning your love congrats to team Terimitti And My Family Friends My Fans.''

According to ANI, the singer stated that he was overwhelmed by the response of his fans and feels blessed to have created a song that resonates with many. He said, ''It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way." He further noted that today will always remain a precious day in his career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award'.

On the work front, the musician has composed as well as crooned several hits. One of the most notable in recent times is the romantic melody titled Ranjha from the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah.

Image: Instagram/@bpraak