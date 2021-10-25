Last Updated:

67th National Film Awards: B Praak Extends Gratitude After Receiving Rajat Kamal

Singer B Praak is filled with 'tears and gratitude' after winning his first National Award for his song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
B Praak wins National Film Award

IMAGE: ANI


Music producer and singer B Praak received his first National Award for his vocals in Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari. The singer extended gratitude after bagging the Rajat Kamal at the 67th National Film Awards, which kick-started in Delhi today. According to ANI, the singer stated that he feels 'overwhelmed' and blessed to have 'created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way'. 

"It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way." He further noted that today will always remain a precious day in his career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award," B Praak added. 

B Praak on receiving his first National Film Award 

B Praak was presented the Best Male Playback Singer award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. Shortly after his win, the singer took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of him walking up to the stage as the presenter announces his name. For the caption, he wrote," Thank you to the respected national awards as I post this I am filled with tears and gratitude .. will continue working harder to keep winning your love congrats to team Terimitti And My Family Friends My Fans." 

More National Film Award recipients 

Apart from the singer, actor Kangana Ranaut received the Best Actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush also took away the Best Actor award for their roles in Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s  2019 film Chhichhore won an award under the Best Hindi film category, while the film's director Nitesh Tiwari was also honoured at the event. Superstar Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony for his 'stupendous contribution' to the world of Indian Cinema. 

(IMAGE: ANI)

Tags: National Film Award, National Film Awards, B Praak
First Published:
