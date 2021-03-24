NCT Dream's New Album To Be Out In April 2021; Former Member Mark Makes A Comeback

NCT Dream will make a comeback in April 2021, almost a year after their EP Reload. The title of the EP is Ridin'. NCT Dream's members, namely Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung participated in the EP. However, the comeback will be an album instead of an EP. The tentative release date can be expected to be mid-April or the end of April.

Mark makes a comeback to NCT Dream

Mark was a part of the group until 2018 when it was declared that he has graduated from it. The group continued their activities as a six-member band without Mark. But last year, SM Entertainment announced that Mark will rejoin the group and take part in their future musical activities as well. NCT Dream's comeback in April 2021 will include Mark who was last seen as a part of the band in the 2018 song We Go Up.

According to Soompi, there will be a change in the structure system of graduation for the members. None of the members will graduate, instead, they will carry out activities like the other subunit NCT U. The group will retain the subunit name NCT Dream.

About NCT Dream's comeback

The third of NCT's four subunits, NCT Dream was formed in 2016. The subunit debuted with the single Chewing Gum, which was released on August 24, 2016.

NCT Dream's comeback came as a sweet surprise for the fans. The announcement that Mark will be rejoining the group rejoiced the fans. The news of the comeback came from SM shortly after it was revealed on SPOT TV news. Not many details of the album are revealed yet. Fans can only anticipate the revelation of the teasers and more details.

Fans react to NCT Dream's comeback news

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight at the comeback news. Some fans also made throwback posts about Mark's last appearance with the subunit. The news was announced shortly before NCT Dream's member Renjun's birthday. The fans celebrated both news by sharing memes. Let's take a look at some of the reactions shared by fans on Twitter.

