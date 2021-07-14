NCT Taeil Sets Guinness World Record On Instagram; Breaks THIS Harry Potter Actor's Record

Moon Taeil, member of popular South Korean K-pop band NCT broke a Guinness World Record on Tuesday after he gained 1 million followers on Instagram in record time. Opening a solo account on the app after a long wait, Taeil entered the world of Instagram only to smash records and gained seven digits worth of followers in just one hour and 45 minutes after his first post. With this, the NCT member has broken the record of Harry Potter star Rupert Grint who held the title at four hours and one minute when he joined Instagram in November 2020.

The oldest member of NCT had announced his decision on the chatting app- Bubble before opening the Instagram account. Shortly after he announced the news, fans flocked to his gram and helped him reach a million followers in no time. Currently, the singer's account has 1.9 million followers which is growing exponentially.

After breaking the Guinness World Record, Taeil thanked his fans for the love and support. "Thank you to all the fans! I was so surprised when I heard the news! I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support. I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all!" Guinness World Record quoted him as saying.

Check out Taeil's Instagram post here

NCT latest comeback

NCT (Neo Culture Technology) is a Korean boy band that made its debut in April 2016 with two songs--The 7th Sense and Without You. NCT's maknae unit-- NCT Dream's latest comeback 'Hot Sauce' marked their first studio album and went on to become a double million-seller post its release in May 2021. The song also marks the return of OT7 NCT Dream with Mark and Haechan who were missing from the boyband's previous comebacks and had been more active with NCT 127 and NCT U. This is the group's first full comeback with NCT Dream members-- Mark, Haechan, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung since 2018. NCT Hot Sauce topped many charts including the Gaon Music Chart, the Billboard Global Excl, and Global 200.

