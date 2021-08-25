NCT's Lucas Apologises For Past Behaviour With Exes; SM Entertainment To Halt Activities

NCT member Lucas and his agency SM Entertainment have recently released statements addressing the rumours of his actions towards his past girlfriends. On August 23, a South Korean netizen had claimed to be Lucas' ex-girlfriend and had uploaded a post on her social media accusing him of being a gold digger. In the statement, NCT's Lucas has apologised for his actions.

NCT's Lucas issues apology statement

Earlier, the South Korean girl had explained that she had been a fan of Lucas until they began dating. She said that Lucas gaslighted her with by saying, "I don't like that you're too much like a fan," "Don't be a fan of an idol anymore," while breaking up with her because of his busy schedule. She added that she had bought him lavish gifts at the beginning of their relationship but eventually he started rejecting them as he made "enough money and did not need gifts unless it was a house or a car."

She added that he always used to meet her at a hotel, sleep and leave soon after. The netizen added that he took her for granted. She also posted several chat logs alleging that he had sent her. The next day, a Chinese girl had also revealed on a tweet in the language that she had a similar experience and that Lucas was dating her and the South Korean netizen at the same time. Addressing the matter, on August 25, SM Entertainment released the statement that is translated below.

Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern due to our artist Lucas’s personal life. We recognized the seriousness of this matter and have decided to to halt the release of all content for WayV’s Lucas and Hendery’s single “Jalapeño,” including the song and music video that were scheduled to be released on August 25 at 6 p.m. KST. Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behavior, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist. We once again deeply apologize for causing concern to many people including fans with Lucas’s personal matters.

Lucas, too, took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a handwritten apology in Korean language. The statement is translated below.

This is Lucas. I apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong behavior. If you give me a chance, I would like to personally convey my words of apology. I also genuinely apologize to my fans who have given me lots of love and support. While watching the situation during the past few days, I have looked back on my past behavior and sincerely reflected on it. Looking back on my behavior of the past, it was clearly wrong, and it was an irresponsible behavior that betrayed the support that my fans have shown me for a long time. I would like to once again apologize to everyone who was disappointed by my actions. I will make sure that something like this does not occur again, and I will halt all of my scheduled activities to take time to reflect on myself. Lastly, I would like to apologize to the members, company staff, the many cooperative firms, and broadcasting personnel for causing an inconvenience. I sincerely apologize.

IMAGE: LUCAS WONGXUXI'S FACEBOOK