Neha Bhasin Narrates 'scary' Experience, Says She Was Shamed For Her Costumes

Singer Neha Bhasin, best known for her tracks Nai Jana and Dill Diyan Gallan, recently opened up about the negativity she received after her song in 2010. She spoke about the time when she was slammed by people for talking about butt in her song Apple bottoms. The singer took to her Instagram account and spoke about the backlash she received after the sing was released.

Neha Bhasin's throwback picture

ALSO READ: Neha Bhasin Slams Award Show For Not 'treating' Her Well; Takes A Dig At Ananya Panday

Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture. In the post she wrote, ‘Another #throwbackthursday 2010 My album Tabaah, song #Applebottoms Gosh itni galiaan aur gandhi baatein mere baare mein hui thi because I made a song about my butt. Today all rappers are talking about our whole body and people are loving it.’ She also shared laughing emojis at the end of the post.

ALSO READ: Neha Bhasin Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The Dhunki Singer

While many celebrities and fans commented on her post, television actor Sonyaa Ayodhya also commented on her post saying that Neha is ‘killing it now’. Apart from Sonyaa, singer Meiyang Chang commented on the picture and spoke about the hypocritical nature of people. He took to the comments section of Neha Bhasin’s post and wrote, ‘You have made quite a point. Songs and videos objectifying/appreciating the female form have been lauded for decades. And when a woman decides to celebrate herself, it becomes cheap. Double standards and how!’

ALSO READ: Neha Bhasin: Birthday Girl's Colourful Tresses Gives Fans Hair Styling Goals, See Pics

Responding to Meiyang's comment, Neha shared her experiences of getting shamed by people for costumes and eventually coming out of the experience as a strong person. Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram and stated, ‘I can write a book on my experiences that scared me for years. But I did learn with time I have to look ahead and be unapologetic. Growing up has its plus points’.

Neha Bhasin stated, ‘I teach my nieces to be strong. We don't instill gender awkwardness in them.’ Neha Bhasin even shared that she was asked to get off the stage for the costumes that she wore. She wrote, ‘I have been taken off stages for my costumes and shamed for it. And it was acceptable even six years back.’

ALSO READ: Neha Bhasin: Some Of The Most Famous Songs By The Singer In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.