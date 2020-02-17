Neha Bhasin Slams Award Show For Not 'treating' Her Well; Takes A Dig At Ananya Panday

After lyricist Manoj Muntashir announced that he is boycotting award shows, singer Neha Bhasin came out in support of him and revealed the 'ill-treatment' faced by her at a recent award show, further confirming that even she wouldn't attend the event again. In a series of tweets, Bhasin wrote that she has to 'ask to be treated well after spending 17 years in the industry.'

She added, "I just feel it's all not worth it as its usually not a celebration of talent n art but a pomp n show of whos who." Neha Bhasin further compared her 'treatment' with debutante awardee Ananya Panday and wrote, "While I was refused a 3rd ticket for make up n hair Ananya a film old had a full entourage."

Bhasin who attended the award show with her mother also wrote, "I hope you take this criticism constructively as we attend with our family to celebrate our art but the discrimination between who u consider imp n not is apparent every year. Fighting for a car, a room, a seat etc is not a mark of celebration or acceptance." [sic]

Neha Bhasin's Letter

Yes I have won 2 Filmfare awards and multiple nominations. They brought my family, friends, and fans immense joy. They brought me a sense of inclusion too. But the demarcation of who is who has always been prevalent in all award functions starting from the red carpet media, to seating (people stand in ailes forcing smiles while managers/assistants hustle for better seat, its a joke), to a few times the host forgot to even mention my nomination in 2012, to being stuffed in embarrassing back rows, to no mention you even attended often unless your PR hustles you a big designer n tipped a few photographers.

Each of us worked hard through the years right? We love what we do right? Awards should be a celebration of that right? Irrespective of who wins that night. But then yet why do we always feel reduced? I have felt this for years and experienced massive anxiety before most such events.

But not anymore. As I want to rise above the triviality and focus on what gives me joy and this does not.

It was my mother's wish to attend a filmfare with me and I made her wish come true this year but waiting for 10 minutes and my manager putting foot down for a sedar (which was clearly told to the filmfare people multiple times as my mum has knee issues) I finally got a A3. So when I walked out an Innova was called for me.

When an actor walked out some SUV and the mercs were lined up for I guess the more imp actors (puts caste system to shame). I drive an E class. I live in a sea-facing apartment in a prime location in Mumbai. I book my suites even on vacations. My worth is my decision. Not yours. Thank you.

At this age and stage of my life, I don't want to scavenge for what I consider basics. When we invite guests in our house, don't we give them the best even if we are inconvenienced?

Don't these awards make enough money to treat everyone well? New actors are spoiled and given privileges on a platter while seasoned singers, writers, music directors are constantly reduced. Why? Hence I hold my ground. I will be where I am wanted.

The problem with these award shows r on multiple level. And i do agree rhe respect must be both ways.

I just feel its all not worth it as its usually not a celebration of talent n art but a pomp n show of whos who.

While i was refused a 3rd ticket for mu make up n hair Ananya a film old had a full entourage @filmfare @jiteshpillaai

We music industry make your films as much as your actors do @filmfare and we are stars too, our fans love us with all their might. If i can afford a certain standard of living n stature i refuse to be treated otherwise

