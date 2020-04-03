Neha Bhasin Recalls Criticism She Faced For 'Apple Bottoms' Song, Meiyang Chang Reacts

Singer Neha Bhasin on Thursday shared a throwback picture of her controversial song 'Apple Bottoms' from the album Tabaah that released in October 2010. The singer shared that she was massively criticised for creating a song about her butt and received abuses and trolls.

Bhasin added that now in 2020 when the rappers and singers are talking about a women's body openly, the same people are enjoying it.

Commenting on the same, singer Meiyang Chang wrote, "You've made quite a point, @nehabhasin4u . Songs & videos objectifying/appreciating the female form have been lauded for decades. And when a woman decides to celebrate herself, it becomes cheap. Double standards and how!" [sic]

Neha Bhasin replied that she can write an entire book on the experiences that have left deep scars but is glad that she has learnt from them with age.

She wrote, "@meiyangchang oh Changu i can write a book on my experiences that scarred me for years.. But i did learn with time you have to look agead and be unapologetic. Growing up has its plus points.. But i teach my nieces to b strong n stabd up for themselves. We don't instill gender awkwardness in them.. It's the little things. I gave been taken off stages for my costumes and shamed for it. And it was acceptable even 6 years back..." [sic]

