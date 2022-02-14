Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Share Glimpses From Valentine's Day Celebration; See Pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh often share glimpses of their life on social media by posting pictures and videos with each other. The two never shy away from expressing their love for each other, and have been giving fans some major couple goals.

As the day of love, Valentine's Day, kick-started with various celebs making their partners feel special, a lot of celebrities took to their social media handles and posted pictures of themselves from their midnight V-Day 2022 celebrations. Joining the bandwagon are the singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who shared glimpses from their Valentine's day celebration with their fans.

Neha Kakkar's Valentine's day celebration with husband Rohanpreet Singh

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her Valentine's Day celebration. The couple rung in the day of love in a very special way. Rohanpreet surprised his wife by gifting her flowers and love-shaped balloons. In the first picture, Neha is seen sitting on a table in front of a dark chocolate cake and a red rose with her husband planting a kiss on the singer's cheek as they cut the cake together. In the other pictures, we get a glimpse of the celebrations, the decoration and other things. The last picture had the duo sharing a kiss. Sharing the pictures, the Dilbar singer wrote a caption that read, "He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! (feeling loved emoji) I love you Rohanpreet Singh (raising hands emoji). Happy Valentines Day Everyone! (hug emoji)."

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Earlier in December, Neha had treated her fans with glimpses from her husband Rohanpreet's birthday celebrations.

Neha Kakkar celebrates husband Rohanpreet Singh's birthday

Last year in December, Neha Kakkar shared a video where she is seen celebrating her husband, Rohanpreet's birthday. In the video, the two blew out candles and cut a cake together. The happy couple also shared a kiss on camera. Neha was seen donned in a black outfit with colourful prints, while Rohanpreet was seen in a bathrobe and black boat hat. Calling Rohanpreet her 'life', Neha captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy."

Image: Instagram@nehakakkar