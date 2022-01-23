A video of singer Neha Kakkar grooving on Pushpa: The Rise’s famous song Oo Antava has been receiving love from fans. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has smashed all box office records with a gripping storyline based on sandalwood smuggling. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Neha took to Instagram and shared a video while copying the dance steps of Samantha in the song's video from the film.

Tollywood film Pushpa has created a stir across the country and the magic of the film is making a splash on everyone from the common people to celebs. People are making videos while enacting certain scenes from the film and lip-syncing to the songs of the film. Apart from several other stars, Neha Kakkar joined the bandwagon and shared a video of herself grooving to the hit, Oo Antava.

Neha Kakkar grooves to Oo Antava

The video begins with Neha sitting by a beach as she steps into the shoes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the item number in the film. Meanwhile, she is sitting on the sand on the seashore and can be seen recreating the dance steps of Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as seen in the Oo Antava music video. Neha Kakkar's expressions in the video that has gone viral now are enthralling her fans. She makes stunning expressions while moving her feet in the sand, leaving fans awestruck as they flood the comments section.

While sharing the video, Neha also revealed that Pushpa wants to express her love and encouragement for the film through this video. “Loved The Movie PUSHPA, Performances and It’s Music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar P.S. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel #ReelItFeelIt… (sic)”, Neha captioned the video.

Apart from Neha, the film’s success and love transcended borders after Australian cricketer David Warner tried his hands on the film’s viral challenge. The cricketer had shared a video while shaking his leg to the tunes of Pushpa's song Srivalli and the video also garnered response from Allu Arjun himself. Arjun left a comment on Warner's video with several laughing and fire emoticons.

(Image: @NehaKakkar/@SamanthaRuthPrabhu/Instagram)