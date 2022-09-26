Neha Kakkar, Falguni Pathak Share Stage On Reality Show Amid Controversy Over Song Remake

Amid the ongoing social media tussle between singers Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak over a recent song remix, the two were spotted sharing the stage on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 13. A war of words had begun between the two singers after Neha Kakkar had released her latest song, Oh Sajna which is the remake of the very popular track Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi by Pathak.

While many of the folk singer's fans rejected Kakkar's latest song, others criticized her for tampering with the same. Now, after the much public feud over the song, Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak was seen sharing the same stage and smiling together on the sets of the singing reality show. Falguni will be part of the garba night during the theatre round on Indian Idol 13 this weekend.

In a new promo shared by Sony Tv on its social media account, fans can spot Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak sharing the stage. On the special Navratri episode, Falguni Pathak being synonymous with the celebrations was given a grand welcome on the show by the judges including Kakkar. Neha began the celebrations by introducing ‘legendary’ Falguni Ji. Captioning it, the channel wrote, “Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje."

Despite their differences over the recent song remake, the two proved to be thorough professionals by being absolutely cordial with each other on the sets. However, viewers and fans of the two stars were slightly disappointed with this move and tagged their war of words as a publicity stunt in reaction to the promo.

One of the users who were angry over Pathak's move commented below the video and wrote, "Shame on you Falguni jii you did that just to grab attention... completely disappointed." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte hai." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai."

Meanwhile, after Neha faced a strong backlash over the new song, numerous Falguni Pathak fans took to Twitter and stated how they should not be allowed to recreate any old songs in the future. There were some users who complimented the song and stated how Neha Kakkar is truly a talented singer.

