One of Television's most loved singing reality shows, Indian Idol is all set to make its comeback to the small screen with an all-new season. Over the years, the show has given a platform to various singers for showcasing their singing talent.

As Indian Idol is marking its return on Sony TV, judge Neha Kakkar recently made her special appearance on Superstar Singer 2 this weekend to promote the upcoming season. During her stint as a special guest on the reality show, Neha was seen getting emotional by watching one of the contestant's performances.

Neha Kakkar gets emotional on Superstar Singer 2

In the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2, Neha Kakkar will be seen as a guest. On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of Sony TV shared a new promo of Superstar Singer 2. In the promo, Neha is seen entering the stage of the reality show donning a shimmery pink outfit. However, as the show proceeds the 34-year-old singer gets bowled over by 11-year-old Mani's singing talent, who was performing on Kakkar's Maahi Ve. Neha is then seen getting teary-eyed listening to Mani's melodious voice.

Showering praises on the kid, Neha stated, "Main hazaaron concerts main perform kar chuki hoon yeh gaana. Main kabhi aise gaa nahi sakti jaise aaj aapne gaya hai (I have performed this song in thousands of concerts but I can never sing it the way you did it today)."The caption of this promo read, "SuperMani ke dard bhare suron ne jeeta #NehaKakkar ka dil! Dekhiye #IndianIdolSpecial #SuperstarSinger2 par, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par".

Watch the video below:

More about Superstar Singer 2

Superstar Singer season 2 premiered on 23 April 2022 on Sony TV and it airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The show is judged by notable musicians like Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali. Whereas, Aditya Narayan serves as the host of the show.

Image: Instagram@sonytvofficial